Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Usio worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. On average, analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Usio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.