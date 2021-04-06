BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DMS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

NYSE DMS opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.63 million during the quarter.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.