BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $210.17 and a 52 week high of $382.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

