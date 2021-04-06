BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,767 ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

SOL opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $750.79 million, a P/E ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

SOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

