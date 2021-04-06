Roy Schoenberg Sells 107,000 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. American Well Co. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,772,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

