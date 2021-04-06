Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 50,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

