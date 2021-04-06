Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.50 ($2.70).

IBST has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

LON:IBST opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £919.05 million and a PE ratio of -33.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

