Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €24.00 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

WAC opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.60. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a 52-week high of €21.16 ($24.89).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

