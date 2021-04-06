California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CWT opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

