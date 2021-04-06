Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $937,000 Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of NN worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NN by 85.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $321.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.58.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

