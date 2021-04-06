Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadiz by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after buying an additional 223,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cadiz by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Shares of CDZI opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.