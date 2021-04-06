Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,004 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BHP Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,933,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE BBL opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

