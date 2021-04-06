Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,900 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Genasys worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genasys by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 569,651 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Genasys by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Genasys stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

