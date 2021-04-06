Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

Get SMART Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

SMART Global stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.