Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,640 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,425,981.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.