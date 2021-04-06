Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 25,563 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $6,020,853.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,251.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.80. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.