Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz Sells 62,021 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Branderiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Eric Branderiz sold 22,950 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $4,067,199.00.

Shares of ENPH opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

