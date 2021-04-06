Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$1,527,173.55 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

Kenneth George Pinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00.

TSE PXT opened at C$22.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXT. Cormark boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

