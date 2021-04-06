John B. Wood Sells 963,154 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TLS opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

