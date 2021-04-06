Zacks: Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.71. Welltower reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:WELL opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

