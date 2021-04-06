$214.49 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce sales of $214.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $235.18 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $351.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.