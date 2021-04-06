$214.49 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce sales of $214.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $235.18 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $351.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

