Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $624.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $631.40 million. REV Group reported sales of $547.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock worth $442,105. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REVG opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

