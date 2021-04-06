Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post sales of $87.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.50 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $76.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $327.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.18 million to $329.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $345.06 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $354.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

HLNE stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 47,709 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

