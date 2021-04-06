$9.62 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report sales of $9.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $9.68 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $8.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million.

LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of LPTH opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

