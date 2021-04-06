Head-To-Head Contrast: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) versus Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 8X8 and Leaf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 4 9 0 2.57 Leaf Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $32.04, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than 8X8.

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -36.15% -68.68% -18.67% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 7.92 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -25.49 Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.97 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Leaf Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Summary

Leaf Group beats 8X8 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

