ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OBSV shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

