Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.07

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.07 and traded as high as C$119.67. Morguard shares last traded at C$119.67, with a volume of 3,371 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$113.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

