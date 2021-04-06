Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.81

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and traded as high as $33.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

