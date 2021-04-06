Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.41. Sappi shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1,742 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.