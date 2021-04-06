usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.45. usell.com shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 17,681 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

