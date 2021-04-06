Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,523.04

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,523.04 ($32.96) and traded as high as GBX 2,682 ($35.04). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,654 ($34.67), with a volume of 104,707 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36).

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,523.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,452.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 78.52.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

