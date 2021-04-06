Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $423.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

