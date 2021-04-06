Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.32 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

