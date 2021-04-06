Head-To-Head Comparison: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) vs. Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Omeros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -2.53 Omeros $111.81 million 10.14 -$84.49 million ($0.96) -19.06

TFF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omeros. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.54% -57.08% Omeros -134.59% N/A -59.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TFF Pharmaceuticals and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Omeros 0 2 4 0 2.67

TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.82%. Omeros has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.87%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Omeros.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Omeros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Omeros on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology (CVI), along with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), to evaluate the immunogenicity of universal influenza vaccines; and cooperative research and development agreement with United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases for use of its thin film freezing technology platform. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also has a joint development and collaboration agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop commercial products incorporating Augmenta's human-derived monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 therapeutics. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and COVID-19; and Phase II clinical trial to treat lupus nephritis and other renal diseases. Its clinical programs also consist of PPAR? (OMS405) to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; PDE7 (OMS527) for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and MASP-3 (OMS906) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; longer-acting second generation antibody targeting MASP-2; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Its preclinical programs include G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174, GPR151, GPR161, and other Class A orphan GPCRs for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.