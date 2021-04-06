Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) vs. Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Head to Head Comparison

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $89.57 million 17.73 -$38.15 million ($1.86) -36.26 Nutriband $370,000.00 386.51 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -60.81

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Establishment Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -46.40% -49.51% -24.21% Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Establishment Labs and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.80%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Nutriband.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Nutriband on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which distributes and sells medical supplements. Its products include Energy Patch, Slimline Patch, and Vitamin Patch. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan in April 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

