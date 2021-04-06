Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

