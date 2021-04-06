The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $70.76 on Monday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $79.10.
About Roblox
There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.