The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $70.76 on Monday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

