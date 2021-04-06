Morgan Stanley Upgrades Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $90.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

