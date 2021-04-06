Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WPG. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

WPG opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.