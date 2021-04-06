Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,638.22

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,638.22 ($21.40) and traded as low as GBX 1,419 ($18.54). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,426 ($18.63), with a volume of 961,175 shares trading hands.

POLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,875.57 ($24.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,476.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

In related news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,407 ($5,757.77).

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

