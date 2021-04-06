Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $525.73

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 525.73 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 639.40 ($8.35). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 637 ($8.32), with a volume of 682,807 shares.

RDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 662.30 ($8.65).

The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 595.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 525.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

