Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Energizer stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after acquiring an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.