Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Iota Communications has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iota Communications and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street -1.32% -9.70% 10.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iota Communications and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 36.94 -$56.78 million N/A N/A Rimini Street $281.05 million 2.49 $17.53 million $0.25 36.40

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iota Communications and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

