Critical Survey: Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) & Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -61.98% -38.76% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westwater Resources and Impala Platinum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$10.56 million N/A N/A Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 3.46 $1.03 billion $1.23 15.95

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westwater Resources and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Westwater Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

