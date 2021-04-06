JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 210 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BARC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £31.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.47.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.