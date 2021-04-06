Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.70 ($24.35).

WAC opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.69 and a 200 day moving average of €17.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a 12 month high of €21.16 ($24.89). The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.60.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

