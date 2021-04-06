Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.70 ($24.35).

WAC opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.69 and a 200 day moving average of €17.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a 12 month high of €21.16 ($24.89). The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.60.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

