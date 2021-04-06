Independent Research Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €42.00 Price Target

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of INH opened at €36.10 ($42.47) on Tuesday. INDUS has a 1-year low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 1-year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The stock has a market cap of $882.66 million and a PE ratio of -32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.70.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

