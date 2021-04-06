Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €161.40 ($189.88) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €160.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €153.62.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

