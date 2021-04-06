Head to Head Survey: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $229.68 million 17.51 -$8.57 million $0.11 419.18

Sotera Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progyny.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A Progyny 1.03% 7.43% 5.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sotera Health and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00 Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sotera Health presently has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $38.83, indicating a potential downside of 15.78%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats Sotera Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

