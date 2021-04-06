JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -257.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.